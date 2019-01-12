THROUGH FEB. 17
Orchid Showcase — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Included with Gardens admission; botanicgardens.org.
FRIDAY-JAN. 20
Grain School — Various UCCS Campus locations, $500. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7sa52xd.
JAN. 19
Clean Air Plants — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JAN. 25
Structuring Your Garden for Abundance — 1-3 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JAN. 25-27
HBA Home and Garden Show — 3-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27, Chapel Hills Mall, upper level in former Gordmans location, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; springshomeshows.com.
FEB. 16
Orchids: Not Difficult, Just Different — 10 a.m.-noon, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
FEB. 20
Book Signing — Larry Stebbins, author of “The No Strain Gardening Method, 4-7 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
MARCH 23-24
Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive; thespringshomeshow.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.