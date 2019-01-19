THROUGH FEB. 17
Orchid Showcase — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Included with Gardens admission; botanicgardens.org.
SATURDAY
Clean Air Plants — 10-11 a.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
JAN. 25
Structuring Your Garden for Abundance — 1-3 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $10. Registration: phelangardens.com.
FRIDAY-JAN. 27
HBA Home and Garden Show — 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27, Chapel Hills Mall, upper level in former Gordmans location, 1710 Briargate Blvd.; springshome shows.com.
FEB. 9
A to Z Gardening at Altitude Class — 2-4 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Registration: larry@thegardenfather.com.
FEB. 9-17
Colorado Garden and Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
FEB. 16
Orchids: Not Difficult, Just Different — 10 a.m.-noon, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $5. Registration: phelangardens.com.
FEB. 20
Book Signing — Larry Stebbins, author of “The No Strain Gardening Method,” 4-7 p.m., Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration: phelangardens.com.
MARCH 23-24
Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive; thesprings homeshow.com.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogarden foundation.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.