THROUGH AUG. 18
Parade of Homes — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., local homes, $15, free for ages 15 and younger. Tickets: springsparade.com.
SEPT. 7
Rose Show — 1-5 p.m., The Peel House, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., free; pikespeakrosesociety.org.
SEPT. 13-14
Horticultural Art Society Allium and Daffodil Bulb Sale — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 13, HAS Cottage, 224 Mesa Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, Heritage Garden, 1117 Glen Ave.; hasgardens.org.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogarden foundation.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.