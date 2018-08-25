garden
TUESDAY

Perserve the Season: Peach Class — 6-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $15. Tickets required by Monday: tinyurl.com/y7ph7ofk.

SEPT. 7-9

2018 Fall Home Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.

SEPT. 13

Preserve the Season: Salsa Class — 5-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yby877mr.

NOV. 3 AND 4

Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 4, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission prices; thespringshomeshow.com.

