TUESDAY
Perserve the Season: Peach Class — 6-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $15. Tickets required by Monday: tinyurl.com/y7ph7ofk.
SEPT. 7-9
2018 Fall Home Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
SEPT. 13
Preserve the Season: Salsa Class — 5-8 p.m., Colorado State University Extension, 17 N. Spruce St., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yby877mr.
NOV. 3 AND 4
Colorado Springs Home Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 4, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission prices; thespringshomeshow.com.
