WEDNESDAY
Ask a Master Gardener Q & A — Tomato Troubles webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 2
Tree Planting webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 9
Alternatives to Ash Trees webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 16
Plant Bulbs Now for Spring Blooms webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
SEPT. 23
Putting the Garden to Bed webinar: Hosted by Colorado Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m., free. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ya6qyu2l.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.