SATURDAY
Drip Irrigation DIY — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
Pikes Peak Herb Fest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., free admission; 210-2065, facebook.com/pikespeak herbfest.
WEDNESDAY
Firewise Landscaping — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 27
Blue Gamma and Buffalograss Lawns — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
APRIL 27-28
Earth Day Celebration — Gardening classes and kid-friendly activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28, Phelan Gardens, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free admission, pre-pay for classes. Registration for classes: phelangardens.com.
MAY 4
Water Wise Landscape Design — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 8
Winning Against Weeds — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 15
Plant Select: Smart Plants for the Right Places — 6-7 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 17-19
Gigantic Springs Plant Sale — To benefit the Horticultural Art Society, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 19, HAS Demonstration Garden in Monument Valley Park, 222 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org.
MAY 22
Outstanding Water Wise Plant Combos — 6-7:30 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
MAY 25
Habitat Heroes: Wildscaping 101 — 9-10:30 a.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
JUNE 29-30
13th Annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, ponds in Colorado Springs, Monument and surrounding areas, $5. Registration: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 17
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
AUG. 7
Tour of Tough Plants — 5-6 p.m., Conservation and Environmental Center, 2855 Mesa Road, free. Registration: 668-8232, tinyurl.com/zroqa48.
SEPT. 20-22
Fall Home Show — Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $8-$10; coloradogardenfoundation.org.
Email information for the calendar at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.