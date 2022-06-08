Monday
• Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 20 to Sept. 22
Wednesday
• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 5, springsfarmersmarkets.com
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3-7 p.m. through Oct. 5, farmandartmarket.com
• Western Museum of Mining & industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22 to Sept. 28
Thursday
• Banning Lewis, 8833 Vista del Pico Blvd., 3-7 p.m. through Aug. 25, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Friday
• Woodland Park, Memorial Park, Center Street and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through Sept. 30, wpfarmersmarket.com
Saturday
• Backyard Market in Black Forest, 12530 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 29 facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Through Oct. 8, farmandartmarket.com
• Fountain City Hall, 618 E. Ohio Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 29
• Monument Hill, Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. through Oct. 8, springsfarmers markets.com
• Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th Street and West Colorado Avenue, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 15, pikespeakfarmersmarkets.com
Sunday
• Backyard Market in The Farm, 11631 Ridgeline Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Sept. 25, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
• Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through Sept. 4, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Daily
• Spencer’s Lawn & Garden Center, 1430 S. Tejon St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through November.
Note: For a list of all Colorado farmers markets, visit cofarmersmarkets.org.
Teresa Farney,The Gazette