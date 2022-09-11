Several events in the Pikes Peak region on Sunday commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and paid homage to the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

Early Sunday, firefighters from all across the country donned their gear and climbed the Manitou Incline in honor of the 343 firefighters who died saving lives in the chaotic hours after the deadliest terrorist attack ever on American soil.

It was an unseasonably chilly morning in Manitou Springs, and many of the local firefighters had just completed their shifts, but they wouldn’t let the weather or their fatigue deter them from gearing up and climbing the more than 2,700 steps in honor of their fallen brethren.

“This is just a small way to remember our brothers and sisters who died that day, as well as the many firefighters who have died in the line of duty in the years since 9/11,” said Colorado Springs firefighter Jen Jones.

“It’s not an easy climb – especially with our gear – but those guys didn’t have an easy climb (on Sept. 11, 2001) either. And I get to go home at the end of it.”

Emma, 14, showed up shortly after 6 a.m. with about 10 of her fellow Explorers, a CSFD-affiliated group of aspiring firefighters between the ages of 14 and 20. Despite the fact that the 9/11 attacks happened before any of the Explorers were born, they said it was important for them to honor the sacrifice of the first responders who perished that day.

“This is our way to remember them,” Emma said.

In Colorado Springs, about 100 civic leaders, first responders, military personnel and veterans attended a somber commemoration ceremony at the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers' Memorial in Memorial Park.

“We do not come to celebrate death,” said police chaplain Gene Steinkirchner during the opening prayer. “We come to celebrate life.”

Even 21 years after the attacks, most Americans who were alive at the time can remember exactly where they were, and what they were doing, when they learned about the terrorist attacks.

Mayor John Suthers, Chief of Police Adrian Vazquez, and Fire Chief Randy Royal shared those stories with the attendees.

Having been sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Colorado just a week before, Suthers was at Denver International Airport preparing to fly to Los Angeles for a meeting when the first tower was hit. After a second plane flew into the south tower, he received a message from U.S. Attorney John Ashcroft, telling him to forego his flight, return to his office, and await further instructions.

“We all understood America was under attack,” he said.

Vazquez, a narcotics officer at the time, was attending a training session in Pueblo when the news broke.

“All of us stopped what we were doing and watched the TV in horror and disbelief,” he said.

Royal said he was driving in to work when he heard about the initial attack on the radio.

“I was hoping and praying that (the first plane) was an accident,” he said. “But by the time I got into my office and turned on the TV, the second plane hit. At that moment I knew it was not an accident, but a terrorist event.”

City councilman Randy Helms was an Air Force Officer stationed at the Pentagon in 2001 and was in the building when a third plane crashed into the west side of the building on 9/11. He says what he remembers most is the heroism he saw that day, and in the days that followed.

“Men and women, both military and civilian, ran to the destruction site to help those that were wounded and not able to help themselves,” Helms said. “We set up a command control center inside the building as it continued to burn.”

Before Vazquez spoke, he asked for a moment of silence in honor of Arvada police officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday.

Vakoff’s death was a grim reminder of the risks police officers, firefighters, and other first responders take every day, Vazquez said.

“Here on our soil, first responders, with great passion, continue to show up every day to serve and protect our freedoms,” the police chief said.

Vazquez, Royal and Suthers all said they were proud of the way Americans put their differences aside after the attacks and came together in a common cause.

“Sadly, the national pride and unity we experienced after 9/11 is too seldom present in so many aspects of our nation today,” Suthers said. “We should not have to look to another national tragedy to restore that pride and unity. Rather, we should look to ourselves.”