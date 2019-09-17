CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Curry, Naan, Rice Pudding, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 or 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
Colorado Agriculture Leadership Foundation and CSU Extension From Yard to Table classes — $10. Registration: 720-733-6940, tinyurl.com/yxzecxxd.
• Preserving Food for the Holidays, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, CALF at Lowell Ranch, Castle Rock, $10.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Duck Breast, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, $85.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com/events.
• Mexican Tamales, 3-7 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Mole Poblano, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Gourmet Caramel Sauce, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• English Toffee, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Beginners Canning & Preserving, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Slammin’ Salmon — Take Two, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Fall into Flavor, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Fall for Squash, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165 per couple.
• Food and Wine Pairing, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 25
Food Truck Fridays — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pro Auto Spa, 4710 Northpark Drive, Suite 100; scott@proautospa.com.
THURSDAY
Portuguese Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Mountain Winefest — The state’s largest and oldest wine festival, Palisade; coloradowinefest.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Taste of Vail Fall Wine and Food Classic — tasteofvail.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Chile & Frijoles Festival — 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Union Avenue Historic Center, Pueblo, $5, free for ages 12 and younger; festival. pueblochamber.org.
SATURDAY
Colorado Mountain Winefest — 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverbend Park, Palisade, $15 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y93h2j63.
SUNDAY
Farm and Art Fest — Farm-to-table buffet, samples of wine and beer, and more, 4-7 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75, $130 per couple. Reservations: farmandartmarket.com.
MONDAY
Around the World Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit PILLAR, 5-7 p.m., Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. Eighth St., $50. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.