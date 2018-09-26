CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Vindaloo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• National Corned Beef Hash Day, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Arabian Nights, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• National Coffee Day, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Brunch Bunch: Asparagus Tips, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, $65.
• Pick-a-Pack of Pickled Peppers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Twisted Pretzel Party, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Baking at 5280: Savory Treats, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• On Location: A Mushroom Hunting Expedition, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $89.
• Bones, Broth and Braising, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday and Oct. 3, $165.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Tequila Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., Cordera, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle, $40-$45. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yapgzhba.
Plum Creek Winery Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2561 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 633-0406.
OCT. 3
Syrah/Shiraz/Petite Sirah ... What’s the Scoop? Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $30. Location revealed five days before event. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8yhtqo2.
OCT. 5-7
Garlic Fest — Gala dinner, cook-off, tastings and more, various Colorado Springs locations, $20 and up; ppugardens.com.
OCT. 7
Fall Harvest Dinner — 6 p.m., Natural Epicurean, 1 Lake Ave., $78, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 577-5733, tinyurl.com/yb34kbfb.
OCT. 10
Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $20 in advance, $25 at door; monumenthillkiwanis.org.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
