CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Yogurt Making (Insta Pot/Dutch Oven), 1 p.m. Thursday, free.
• Chicken Curry and Naan, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Dhokla (Savory Chickpea Cakes), 11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Vegan Omelets, 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Samosas (Vegan) and Mint Chutney, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Veggie Dum Biryani, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Feeding the Brain: How What You Eat Impacts Cognitive Performance, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Quiches, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lighten Up: Soups and Stews, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Chinese Take-Out, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• National Linguine Day: Handmade Pasta, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Mile High Lemon Meringue Pie, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Olé Paella, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26, $165.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass — 5-8 p.m., Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 through Wednesday, $20 at door; Jenna, 685-5089.
Signature Chefs Auction — to benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Mountain Winefest — Palisade. Tickets: coloradowinefest.com/
SUNDAY
Fall Vegan Pop-Up Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/y94xkuxk.
Vin Wine Festival — Noon-4 p.m., The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $80. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yc6ovcou.
SEPT. 20
Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk — 5-9 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydyar3gd.
SEPT. 22
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — Spirit tastings, appetizers, silent auction and more to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
SEPT. 24
“Around the World with PILLAR” Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit PILLAR for Lifelong Learning, 5-7 p.m., Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 Eighth St., $40. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org/wine-tasting.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
Email information for What’s Cookkng at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.