What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Samosa, Chutney, Fritters and Gulab Jamun, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 or 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Say Cheese, 1-4 p.m. Thursday or 6-9 p.m Sept. 20, $60.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com/events.
• Chiles en Nogada, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• The New Black Garlic, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Kids in the Kitchen — National Breakfast Month, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Chile Roasting, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Taco Tuesday — Taco Salad, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• 20-Minute Dinners, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Quick Pickling, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• A Spanish Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY
Kitchen Gala — To benefit Griffith Centers for Children Chins Up, 6 p.m., Creekside Event Center, 5515 Palmer Park Blvd. Registration: griffithcenters.org.
FRIDAY
Innkeeper Dinner — To benefit Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains, 5:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $75. Reservations: 314-0232, lfsrm.org/innkeeper.
Buffalo Adventure Dinner Theatre — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Colorado Buffalo Adventures, 24485 County Road 5, $39-$59. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6eolqse.
SUNDAY
Steak and Cigar Dinner — Noon, Sopra Antipasto and Wine Bar, 4 S. 28th St., $65. Reservations: 471-8200.
VIN Festival — Wine, craft beers, food trucks and more, to benefit the Colorado Protection Fire Fighters, 2-6 p.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $68 in advance, $78 at door; tinyurl.com/y528fhqg.
SEPT. 18
Rosé Pueblo — Wine and food lineup, 5:30-8 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $40-$60. Reservations required by Friday: 719-295-7200.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
Email information for The Gazette’s What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.