CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Tikka Masala, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Chutneys and Chai Latte, 11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Spicy Eggplant Dip, 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Saffron Rice Pudding (Insta Pot/Slow Cooker), 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• September Vegan Supper Club: Instant Pot Cooking Class and Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kiss Summer Goodbye, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Date Night, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $125 per couple.
• Under Pressure: Fall Edition, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26, $50.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk — 5-9 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydyar3gd.
SATURDAY
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — Spirit tastings, appetizers, silent auction and more to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Women’s Living Expo and Craft Fair — With local companies with information about cooking classes, health and wellness, financial planning, career options, home design and renovation and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-$7, free for ages 12 and younger; womenslivingexpo.com.
SUNDAY
Sons of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Annual Spaghetti Dinner — To benefit the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, noon-5 p.m., Elk Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $10, $5 for ages 11 and younger; 535-0488, sonsofitalypp.com.
Fall Harvest Pig Roast — To benefit Colorado Farm and Art Market, 4-7 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75, $130 per couple. Reservations: tinyurl.com/zy24eu6.
MONDAY
“Around the World with PILLAR” Wine Tasting and Silent Auction — To benefit PILLAR for Lifelong Learning, 5-7 p.m., Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 Eighth St., $40. Reservations: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org/wine-tasting.
TUESDAY
Passport to Sardinia Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
