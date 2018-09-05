CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Korma, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Indian Flat Breads, 11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking – Daal Bhaat, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Saag, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.
• 4-Hands Rollin’ in the Dough, for child and adult, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Quick Lunch — Chinese, 11:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Quick Dinner Steak, 5:45-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Sept. 12.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lunch & Learn; Flour in an Hour, noon-1 p.m. Friday, $20.
• Ladies’ Night Out: Fall for Salads, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Tongue-Thai’d, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Tees, Tacos and Tequila Festival — To benefit The First Tee of Pikes Peak, 1-5 p.m., Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road, $15-$75. Registration: tinyurl.com/y96bcyk8.
SEPT. 13
Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
SEPT. 13-16
Colorado Mountain Winefest — Palisade. Tickets: coloradowinefest.com/
SEPT. 16
Fall Vegan Pop-Up Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St.; tinyurl.com/y94xkuxk.
SEPT. 20
Manitou Springs Fall Wine Walk — 5-9 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ydyar3gd.
SEPT. 22
Tastings, Tapas and Treasures — Spirit tastings, appetizers, silent auction and more to benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 6-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ycs7mm2e.
SEPT. 23
Sons of Italy Pikes Peak Lodge 2870 Annual Spaghetti Dinner — To benefit the Mount Camel Veterans Service Center, noon-5 p.m., Elk Lodge 309, 3400 N. Nevada Ave., $10, $5 for ages 11 and younger; 535-0488, sonsofitalypp.com.
SEPT. 27
Tequila Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., Cordera, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle, $40-$45. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yapgzhba.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.