CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Tikka Masala, Turmeric Rice, Sweet Vermicelli, 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Fudge Making, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Cupcake Bouquet, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Chinese 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 1, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Banh Mi, 3-4 p.m. Saturday.
• 4-Hands Rollin’ in the Dough, for adult and young chef, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Herb of the Month — Tarragon, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• A Holiday in Cambodia, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Ratatouille, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• All About Pork, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Taste Buds: Passion for Cooking, 6-8 p.m. Monday, free.
• National Hot Dog Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Pressure Cooking — Soups & Stews, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Easy Entertaining Southwest Style, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $150 per couple.
• Oysters 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday 7, $85.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Instant Pot 101, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, free.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Smorbrod & a Grazing Life Farm Dinner — 5 p.m., Frost Farm and Livestock Co., 17825 Hanover Road, Fountain, $135. Tickets: agrazinglife.com.
SATURDAY
Cookbook Signing — Junior League of Denver committee members will sign “Centennial Celebrations,” noon-2 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Tees, Tacos & Tequila Festival — To benefit The First Tee of Pikes Peak, 4-6 p.m., Valley Hi Golf Course, 610 S. Chelton Road, $15-$75. Tickets: thefirstteepikespeak.org/tees-tacos- tequila-festival.
Chile Fest — Lulu’s Farm & Roadside Market, Brighton; brightonchilefest.com.
Boulder Valley Wine Festival — Community Park, Louisville; bouldervalleywinefestival.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
