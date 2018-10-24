What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chick Pea Curry, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Alternative Flours (Pancakes and Dumpling) Gluten Free Vegan, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Gluten Free Vegan Soups, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Boz Catering — 6628 Delmonico Drive. Registration: 559-8109, bozcatering.com/boz-cooking- classes.
• Taste of Italy IV — Piedmont, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, $55-$160.
Colorado State University Extension — 17 N. Spruce St. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7pleq9l.
• Holiday Jams, noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, $25.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Do You Ragout, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Indian Vegetarian Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $35.
• National Pumpkin Day, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Cooking with Butter, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Brunch Bunch: Fall Edition, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, $65.
• I’m a “Fun”-gi, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $35.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Fall Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
• Couples Class: A Filipino Party, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $165.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Tuscany Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservation: 598-8667.
FRIDAY
Wine and Cheese Tasting — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner — 6 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864, briarhurst.com.
Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Troon Drive, Monument, $35. Reservations: jkelly@kingsdeergolfclub.com.
SATURDAY
Artful Wine Around — Tour three galleries with wine tastings and food pairings, 4-8 p.m., $70. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9xzb53d.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.