CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Royal Indian Feast: Veg Fritters, Veggie Biryani, Jeera Raita, Coconut Ladoo, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com/events.
• Mexican Happy Hour, 3-6 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Chiles Rellenos, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Nepali Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Cooking with Beer, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Date Night — Everything is Irie, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $150 per couple.
• Dessert Bars, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Fall Baking Spices, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: An Italian Wine Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $175 per couple.
• Couples Class: A Cruise Around the Mediterranean, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175 per couple.
• Catch of the Day, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Fall Vegetables, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16, $79.
EVENTS
OCT. 18
The Whisky X — With more than 60 whiskies, 6-10 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, $85 and up. Tickets: thewhiskyx.com.
OCT. 26
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Times, cost and reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Dinner — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Times, cost and reservations: 685-1864, briarhurst.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.Email information for The Gazette’s What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.