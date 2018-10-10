food-whatscooking
Caption +

Courtesy of demara online
Show MoreShow Less

CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Tapioca Pearl — Two Ways, 1 p.m. Monday.

• Ayurvedic Cooking — Khichdi and Know Your Doshas, 1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Veggie Biryani, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Quick Lunch — Indian, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Vietnamese, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.

• English Toffee, 1-2:15 p.m. Friday.

• Bread, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• C’est Cheese, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $25.

• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.

• Frog Legs, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Geaux Gumbo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $45.

• Ladies’ Night Out: Vegetarian, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.

• Yorkshire Pudding Day, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.

• You Are My Everything, Bagel, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.

• Show Me Your Mussels, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17, $45.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Indian-Inspired, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.

• Couples Class: Small Plate, Big Flavor, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.

• Cooking the Paleo Way, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.

• Make and Take Soups, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.

• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17, $79.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Whiskey ‘Round the World Tasting — 4-6 p.m., $35. Location revealed five days before event. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ ybb8ylnx.

TUESDAY

Passport to an Italian Collection Wine Dinner — To benefit Happy Cats Haven, 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.

OCT. 18

Gin Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $45, Cordera Community Center, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6wjc7q5.

THROUGH OCT. 27

Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments