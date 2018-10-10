CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Tapioca Pearl — Two Ways, 1 p.m. Monday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking — Khichdi and Know Your Doshas, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Veggie Biryani, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Quick Lunch — Indian, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Vietnamese, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.
• English Toffee, 1-2:15 p.m. Friday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• C’est Cheese, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $25.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Frog Legs, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Geaux Gumbo, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Ladies’ Night Out: Vegetarian, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Yorkshire Pudding Day, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• You Are My Everything, Bagel, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Show Me Your Mussels, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17, $45.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Indian-Inspired, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.
• Couples Class: Small Plate, Big Flavor, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
• Cooking the Paleo Way, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Make and Take Soups, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17, $79.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Whiskey ‘Round the World Tasting — 4-6 p.m., $35. Location revealed five days before event. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ ybb8ylnx.
TUESDAY
Passport to an Italian Collection Wine Dinner — To benefit Happy Cats Haven, 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
OCT. 18
Gin Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $45, Cordera Community Center, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6wjc7q5.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
