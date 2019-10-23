CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Indian Street Food: Chaat, Cholle Bhature, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com/events.
• Mexican Pozole, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, $65.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Truffle Making, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Fudge Making, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• French Macarons, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Kid’s Halloween Dessert, 2 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Couple’s Night, 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cupcakes, 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Poke Bowl, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Lighten Up — Fried Favorites, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Stock and Sauce Workshop, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday-Friday, $150.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Halloween Spooktacular, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Veg Head — Plant Proteins, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• All-American Chili Tour, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30, $55.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 2:15-4:15 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Halloween Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Young Chef: Spook-tacular Treats, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $59.
• Lifestyle Cooking: The Anti-Inflammatory Way, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 30, $79.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Rombauer Wine Dinner — Seatings at 6 and 6:30 p.m., The Bistro on 2nd, 65 2nd St., Monument, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 481-8822.
French Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
Greek Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.
SATURDAY
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Times, cost and reservations: childrensliteracy center.org.
SUNDAY
Murder Mystery Dinner — Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Times, cost and reservations: 685-1864, briarhurst.com.
FRIDAYS
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.