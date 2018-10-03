EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Syrah/Shiraz/Petite Sirah ... What’s the Scoop? Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $30. Location revealed five days before event. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8yhtqo2.
THURSDAY
Fall Harvest Banquet — To benefit the Colorado College Student Farm, 6 p.m., Stewart House, 1228 Wood Ave., $30. Tickets available at the Worner Desk, 902 N. Cascade Ave., 389-6607.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Garlic Fest — Gala dinner, cook-off, tastings and more, various Colorado Springs locations, $20 and up; ppugardens.com.
SUNDAY
Fall Harvest Dinner — 6 p.m., Natural Epicurean, 1 Lake Ave., $78, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 577-5733, tinyurl.com/yb34kbfb.
OCT. 10
Empty Bowls Dinner and Silent Auction — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $20 in advance, $25 at door; monumenthillkiwanis.org.
OCT. 13
Whiskey ‘Round the World Tasting — 4-6 p.m., $35. Location revealed five days before event. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybb8ylnx.
OCT. 18
Gin Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $45, Cordera Community Center, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6wjc7q5.
OCT. 26
Murder Mystery Dinner — 6 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864, briarhurst.com.
OCT. 27
Artful Wine Tasting — 4-6 p.m., beginning at The Modbo, 17-C Bijou St., $70. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y7rolgcx.
22nd Annual Vintner Dinner — To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Suns Up, Buns Up: National Cinnamon Bun Day, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, $35.
• The Wurst Sausage, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• The Final Kraut Down, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $55.
• Best of Salmon, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Kids in the Kitchen: National Noodle Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Oktoberfest, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Mystery Monday, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $35.
• Egg Drip & Wonton Soup, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Steamed Buns, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10, $45.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Catch of the Day: Fresh Fish and Seafood, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Couples Class: A Trip to Bologna, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $165.
• Lifestyle Class: Eat the Rainbow, 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10, $85.
