CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chutney and Chai Latte, 1 p.m. Monday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking — Daal Bhaat, 12:30 p.m.Tuesday .
• Diwali Lunch, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Boz Catering — 6628 Delmonico Drive. Registration: 559-8109, bozcatering.com/boz-cooking-classes.
• Taste of Italy III — Naples, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, $55-$160.
• Halloween, kids class, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, $35.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• October Vegan Supper Club: Fall-inspired Meal Preps, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $65.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Bon Apple-tite, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Lunch & Learn: The Science of Your Senses, Noon-1 p.m. Friday, $20.
• Date Night: From Russia with Love, 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, $125 per couple.
• Chowdah, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Rustic Fruit Desserts, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.
• Food and Wine Tasting: A Global Cheese Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.
• Marvelous Meals in Minutes: Mix/Match/Make/Take, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24, $79.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Gin Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m., $45, Cordera Community Center, 11894 Grand Lawn Circle. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y6wjc7q5.
OCT. 26
Wine and Cheese Tasting — To benefit Women Partnering, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall, 2650 Parish View, $25. Reservations: 593-0378, bcarrtilley @yahoo.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner — 6 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864, briarhurst.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Restaurant Week — Local participating restaurants offer two-can-dine deals for $25, $45 or $65; pikespeakrestaurantweek.com.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
