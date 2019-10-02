What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Easy Indian Cooking: Sprout Salad, Rajma, Rice, Carrot Fudge, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday or 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Pecan Pralines, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Old-Fashioned Divinity, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Chocolate Turtles, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• 4-Hands Street Eats, for adult and young chefs, 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Apple Dumplings, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Weeknight Sauces, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• All About Pork, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Wok-N-Roll, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Clam Overboard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Herb of the Month — Oregano, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Fall Harvest Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Fresh Pasta — Let’s Get Stuffed, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Fall Desserts and Sips, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Fall Farmer’s Market, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 9, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Restaurant Week — Fixed-price discounted menus, participating local restaurant; tinyurl.com/y2d5uoye.
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Food and Wine Festival — Steamboat Springs. Tickets: steamboatfoodandwine.com/tickets.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.