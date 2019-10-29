CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetarian Thanksgiving Feast: Veggie Meat Balls and Gravy, Corn Kababs, Carrot Fudge, noon Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• World Vegan Day, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Beginner’s Cooking Series, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 6-20, $150.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• A Spanish Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 6, call for cost.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Local Flavor for Global Good — To benefit TOLI, 5-8 p.m., Savory Spice Shop, 110 N. Tejon St.; 633-8803, touchoflove international.org.
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6:30-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Cost and reservations: csteencourt.org/index.php/newsevents/wine-tasting.
FRIDAY-NOV. 7
Vegan Restaurant Week — Local restaurants; tinyurl.com/y6p63k45.
NOV. 8
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — To benefit Project Healing Waters, 7-9 p.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $75. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.