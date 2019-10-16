CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetarian Cooking: Fritters, Korma, Coconut Ladoo, 5:30 p.m. Friday.
• Diwali Feast: Festive Indian Buffet, 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Go online for costs. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Traditional English Toffee, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• High-Altitude Baking, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• English Toffee, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Southern Classics, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday.
• Sauces, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• 4-Hands DIY Pasta, for adult and young chef, 1:30-5 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Paprika — Hungarian and Spanish, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Pressure Cooking, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• South by Southwest, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Kids: Molecular Gastronomy Halloween Spooktacular, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $45.
• Going, Going Scone, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Fall for Salads, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Backyard Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175 per couple.
• Food and Wine: Cotes du Rhone, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Knife Skills, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23, $79.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Super Simple Sauces, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, free.
• One-Pot Wonders, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $49.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
FRIDAY
The Whisky X — With more than 60 whiskies, 6-10 p.m., Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, $85 and up. Tickets: thewhiskyx.com.
MONDAY
Tellitialia Wine Dinner — Bella Panini, 4 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $75. Times and reservations: 481-3244.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoor wine.com.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.