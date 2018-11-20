CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• DIY Turmeric Tea and Latte, 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• DIY Herbal Teas for Winter, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• DIY Indian Spice Rubs, 1 p.m. Nov. 28.
Boz Catering — 6628 Delmonico Drive. Registration: 559-8109, bozcatering.com/boz-cooking- classes.
• How to Use Your Thanksgiving Leftovers, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, $55.
• Kids Class — Waffles, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28, $35.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• The Mediterranean Fest, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $50.
• Under Pressure, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $45.
• Chili Chili, Bang Bang, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $55.
• Brunch Bunch — Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, $65.
• Power Up — Homemade Protein and Energy Bars, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, $25.
• Soup for the Seoul, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $45.
• Press Your Luck — Panini Style, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Homemade Holiday Gifts, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Gourd-geous Spaghetti Squash, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 28, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Catch of the Day: Fresh Fish and Seafood, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28, $85.
EVENTS
NOV. 29
French Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65. Reservations: 633-0406.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
