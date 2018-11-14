food-whatscooking
What’s Cooking

CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Pumpkin and Chickpea Curry and Saffron Rice, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

Boz Catering — 6628 Delmonico Drive. Registration: 559-8109, bozcatering.com/boz-cooking- classes.

• Italian Sauces, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, $55.

Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.

• Thanksgiving in Three Hours, 2-6 p.m. Sunday, $85.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Eat, Drink and Be Cranberry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, $35.

• Get Stuffed — Stuffing and Sides, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $45.

• Shoo-Fly Pie, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Get Wild — Wild Rice, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Food and Wine Tasting: Old World Versus New World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.

• A Foolproof Thanksgiving, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Harvest Wine Tasting and Grazing — To benefit the Men’s Xchange & Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship program, 1-4 p.m., Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St., $25. Tickets: Rich Ward, 210-2025.

SUNDAY

Murder Mystery Dinner — 4:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864.

NOV. 29

French Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65. Reservations: 633-0406.

DEC. 4

Ina Garten: Barefoot Contessa — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50 and up; altitudetickets.com.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

