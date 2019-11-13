CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Indian Style Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner: Carrot Soup, Tofu Tikka, Stuffed Bell Peppers, Sweetened Vermicelli, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Naan Basics: Learn to Make Basic Naan, Onion Naan, Stuffed Naan, noon Tuesday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Travel to India, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Seafood Expert, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Mimosa Brunch, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
• 4 Hands English Toffee, for an adult and child, 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Dave’s Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert Ever, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• All About French Food: French Countryside, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Pie Hard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
Natural Grocers — 1604 S. Nevada Ave.; 634-9200.
• Adding Vegetables, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Paravicini’s Italian Bistro — 2802 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 471-8200.
• Food and Wine, noon Saturday, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• An Italian Thanksgiving, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 20, $85.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Sons of Norway Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 2 and 6 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20-$22, $10 for ages 5-12. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html.
SUNDAY
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15-$20. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
TUESDAY
Passport to Northern Italy Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.