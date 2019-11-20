CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetarian Thanksgiving Meal: Sweet Potato Bites, Veggie Meat Balls, Naan, Carrot Pudding, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vietnamese, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Beaujolais & Feast, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.
• Holiday Dishes, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27, $99.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Fifty Shades of Gravy, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Herb of the Month: Sage, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, call for cost.
• Couples Class: Spanish Tapas & Wines, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, call for cost.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $49.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Moments in History Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-866.
The Wines of Tuscany Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.
DEC. 7
Sons of Norway Holiday Scandinavian Tea — 2-3:30 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20. Reservations required by Dec. 4: Kathie Godsil, 229-9289
DEC. 7 AND 14
Holiday Teas — 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yyylx3hq.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
