CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Tikka Masala, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Gluten Free Vegan Curried Chicken Sliders, 1 p.m. Monday.
• Gluten Free Vegan Meatballs, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Gluten Free Vegan Appetizers, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Cocina Corazón — Various locations. Registration: 661-3030, cocinacorazon.com/events.
• Mexican Red Pozole, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $65.
• Mexican Salsas, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, $65.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Simple Plant-Sourced Holiday Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Japanese, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Friday.
• Chinese, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14.
• Beaujolais and Feast, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Dave's Favorite Thanksgiving Dessert - Ever, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• High-Altitude Cooking, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• From Zero to Gyro, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Ladies' Night Out - Appe-teazers, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $45.
• Kids in the Kitchen - Pies, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, $35.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Lifestyles Class: PreTox Before the Holidays, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
• A Gourmet Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14, $79.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
In Vino Veritas — To benefit Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, 7-9 p.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $75. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
SATURDAY
Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 2 and 6 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $10-$22. Reservations: Virginia, 650-7029, sonsofnorway.com.
NOV. 15
Empty Bowls Dinner and Music — To benefit Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, 6-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road, $10, includes hand-crafted ceramic bowl, while supplies last; 475-6110, cmhs.cmsd12.org.
NOV. 17
Harvest Wine Tasting and Grazing — To benefit the Men's Xchange & Sons and Daughters of Italy Scholarship program, 1-4 p.m., Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St., $25. Tickets: Rich Ward, 210-2025.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
