CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Indian Style Thanksgiving Meal: Saag Chicken, Paranthas, Coconut Balls, noon Thursday.
• Vegetarian Cooking: Chana Masala, Naan, Carrot Fudge, noon Tuesday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Cut, Cut, Cut, 9-11 a.m. Friday.
• Banh Mi, noon-1 p.m. Friday.
• Appetizers, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• 4 Hands Hello Dinner, for an adult and child, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Beauty and the Beaks, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• All About French Food: Paris Bistro, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Pumpkin Pie Pops, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: A Winter Dinner Party, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Herbal Wellness, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13, $79.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Vegan 101, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, free.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — To benefit Project Healing Waters, 7-9 p.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $75. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
NOV. 16
Sons of Norway Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner — 2 and 6 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., $20-$22, $10 for ages 5-12. Reservations: sonsofnorwaycs.com.
NOV. 17
Tea and Biscuits Holiday Tea Party — To benefit Harley’s Hope Foundation, 2-4 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $15-$20. Tickets: harleys-hopefoundation.org.
NOV. 19
Passport to Northern Italy Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
