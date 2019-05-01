food-whatscooking
CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Kids Cooking, 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Coconut Curry and Chutney, 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Potato Curry and Potato Naan, 12:30 p.m. May 8.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Japanese, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• To Brie or Not to Brie, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Sweet Tarts, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.

• Kids in the Kitchen — Mom & Me: Cinnamon Rolls, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $70.

• Do You Wanna Enchilada? 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• A Trip to Bologna, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $90.

• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.

• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 8, $79.

EVENTS

THURSDAY

Greek Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Green Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $75. Reservations: 633-0406.

SATURDAY

Edible Books Contest — A celebration of food and books, 5-7 p.m., Kraemer Family Library, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Open to the public to enter and attend. Contest rules at tinyurl.com/ediblebooks2019.

Chocoholic Frolic — To benefit Kidpower, 7-10 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $70. Reservations: kidpowercs.org.

SUNDAY

Food Truck Cook-Off — With 33 food vendors and five drink/dessert vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $25. Tickets: broadmoorworld arena.com.

MAY 8

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $25-$30. Reservations: tri-lakescares.org.

TUESDAYS

Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

FRIDAYS

The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.

FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

