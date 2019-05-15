CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Lentil Soup and Lentil Pancakes, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Saag and Naan, noon Saturday.
• Eggplant Dip and Eggplant Stir Fry, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Veg Biryani, Rice Pancakes, noon May 22.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Registration: 247-2971, crafted coloradoltd.com.
• Teacher Appreciation Cookie Decorating, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, $43.30.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Sweet Tarts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Vietnamese Crepes, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Vietnamese, 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Banh Mi, 11 a.m.-noon May 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Veg Head, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Do You Wanna Empanada? 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Taste Buds — Taste vs. Flavor, 6-8 p.m. Monday, free.
• You Ain’t Seen Muffin Yet, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $35.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-8 p.m. May 22, $55.
Le Petit Croissant — Cost, location and registration: leah@lepetit croissant.com, lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Learn to Make Macarons, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Southwest Party Favorites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Delightful Summer Desserts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, call for cost.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
SATURDAY
Taste of Colorado Wine Dinner Train — 5:45 p.m., Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City, $199 and up. Reservations: 276-4000, royalgorgeroute.com.
SUNDAY
Taste of Durango — Main Avenue, Durango; durango.org.
MAY 22
Japanese Whisky and Food Pairing — 5:30-8 p.m., Urban Steam, 1025 S. Sierra Madre St., $65. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y3o57c3r.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.