CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and Register: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Egg Curry and Masala Omelet, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Mother’s Day Cooking, noon Saturday.
• Carrot Pickle and Carrot Stir Fry, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tofu Curry and Tofu Scramble, noon May 15.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Register: csvegancooking.com.
• Create Flavorful Means: Build Up Your Plant-Based Pantry, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, free.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Register: 247-2971, crafted coloradoltd.com.
• Mother’s Day Brunch and Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $43.30.
• Creme Brulee, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, $21.65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Register: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• 4-Hands Breakfast, for an adult and young chef, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• 4-Hands Rollin’ in the Dough, for an adult and young chef, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Bread, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Register: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• At Yeast it’s Dairy Free: How to Use Nutritional Yeast, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Mommy & Me: Rainbow Pancakes, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $70.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• French Onion, 6-8 p.m. May 15, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Register: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Restaurant at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Couples Class: A Hawaiian Luau, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $165.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Anti-Inflammatory Way, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
• Upscale Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 15, $85.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Flying Horse Ranch, 9663 E. Palmer Divide Ave., Larkspur, $25-$30. Reservations: tri-lakescares.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Mother’s Day High Tea — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., Miramont Castle, 9 Capitol Hill Ave., Manitou Springs, $20-$37.50. Reservations: 685-1011.
Food Truck Carnival — Music, food, rides and more, Northglenn; foodtruckcarnival.com.
SATURDAY
Bacon and Beer Classic — 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, $65-$115. Tickets: baconandbeerclassic.com.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival — To benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, Inc., 4-ounce pours of craft beers paired with quarter-size gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, 5-9 p.m., Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs, $30-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3p2lp7u.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $30-$55. Reservations: guild.csphilharmonic.org/fundraisers-and-events.
TUESDAY-OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
MAY 15
Fundraiser Dinner — To benefit local cancer charities, 6:30 p.m., Sopra, 4 S. 28th St. Reservations: 471-8200.
MAY 16
Chef Showcase — To benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.