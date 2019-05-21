CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Curry, Naan, noon Saturday.
• Chicken Tikka Masala, 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Paneer Masala, noon Tuesday.
• Cooling Summer Drinks, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Aloo Gobi, noon May 29.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $64.95.
• Kids Gummy, ages 6-10, noon-2 p.m. Sunday, $21.65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• 4-Hands Chocolate Explosion, for an adult and young chef, 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Powerful Purple, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Taco Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Celebrate National Salad Month, 6-8 p.m. May 29, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 2:15-4:15 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
Le Petit Croissant — Cost, location and registration: leah@lepetitcroissant.com, lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Cakes and Cookies at High Altitude: Chocolate Cupcakes with Whipped Chocolate Ganache, 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Cream Puffs with Chantilly Cream, 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Catch of the Day, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Summer Pikes and Tarts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 29, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY
Chicken Fight — Everything fried chicken and cocktail festival, Denver; tinyurl.com/y9eoane5.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Taste of Creede — Main Street; Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.