CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Fish Curry, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Pizza, 11 a.m. Monday.
• Veggie Biryani, 12:30 p.m. March 27.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Monthly Vegan Supper Club: Plant-based, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
Colorado State University Extension — 17 N. Spruce St. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2jl6udm.
• Basic Food Preservation, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, $5.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Quiches, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Beef Wellington, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $85.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Couples Class: Middle Eastern Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $165.
• Mix Match Make Take Cookbook Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $100.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
Wine, Women and Chocolate — To honor powerful women from Colorado Springs’ past and present, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla Ave., $10. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyw9pmrd.
THURSDAY
Moments in History Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $70 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
TUESDAY
Colorado Common Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.