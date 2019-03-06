CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Ladies Cooking Night: Chicken Curry and Naan, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Ghee Making, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, free.
• Vegan Omelette, 1 p.m. March 13.
• Chicken Korma, 6 p.m. March 14.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 6 p.m. March 15.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Dips, Spreads and Sauces: Boost Your Vegetable-forward Cooking, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. March 19.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Spaghetti Western Movie Night and National Meatball Day, 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Black Garlic, 5-8 p.m. March 15, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $175.
• Asian Favorites, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Fresh Pasta Workshop — Let’s Get Stuffed, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 14, $165.
• Couples Class: St. Patty’s Day Party Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 15, $175.
Meat 101 Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday , Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, $10-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybrf7bfb.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY-MARCH 20
Chef Franco’s Taste of Italy — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sopra, 4 S. 28th St., $50 per dinner. Reservations: Stacey Doucette, 471-8200, sopracos.com/tour-of-italy.
THURSDAY
1950s Diner-Style Dinner and Murder Mystery — To benefit the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, 5:30 p.m., Wedgewood, 12375 Black Forest Road, $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yadl3xe4.
MARCH 16
Taste of the Irish Cook-off — 2-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, includes a 12-ounce beer; petfoodpantrytc.com.
March Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Troon Drive, Monument, $40. Reservations: shawna@kingsdeergolfclub.com.
MARCH 19
Passport to Puglia Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
MARCH 20
Wine, Women and Chocolate — To honor powerful women from Colorado Springs’ past and present, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla Ave., $10. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyw9pmrd.
MARCH 26
Colorado Common Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
