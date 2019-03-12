CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Korma, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Ayurvedic Cooking, 6 p.m. Friday.
• Street Foods, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vietnamese, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vietnamese Crepes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 20.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Black Garlic, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Spring has Sprung, 6-8 p.m. March 20, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Fresh Pasta Workshop-Let’s Get Stuffed, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $165.
• Couples Class: St. Paddy’s Day Party Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Young Chefs: Breakfast Pastries, for ages 11-19, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet, 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH MARCH 20
Chef Franco’s Taste of Italy — 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sopra, 4 S. 28th St., $150 for three dinners. Reservations: Stacey Doucette, 471-8200, sopracos.com/tour-of-italy.
SATURDAY
Taste of the Irish Cook-off — 2-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $10, includes a 12 oz beer; petfoodpantrytc.com.
March Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., King’s Deer Golf Club, 19255 Royal Troon Drive, Monument, $40. Reservations: shawna@kingsdeergolfclub.com.
TUESDAY
Passport to Puglia Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservatio
MARCH 20
Wine, Women and Chocolate — To honor powerful women from Colorado Springs’ past and present, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla Ave., $10. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyw9pmrd.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
