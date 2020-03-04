food-whatscooking

Courtesy of demara online

CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Chicken Curry, 5:30 p.m. Friday.

• Saag, 5:30 p.m. March 12.

• Vegan Indian Cooking, 5:30 p.m. March 13.

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Cheesecake Baking, 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

• Boozy Baking, 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. March 13.

Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe — 410 S. 26th St. Registration: 471-2799.

• Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, $85.

• Sensational Sauces, 5:30-7 p.m. March 24, $85.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Black Garlic, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.

• Do You Wanna Enchilada? 5-8 p.m. Friday.

• Kids in the Kitchen — Mini Chocolate Mint Cheesecakes, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.

• The Perfect Meatball & Pasta Sauces, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• Za’atar, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $60.

• Shepard’s Pie — 4-Ways, 6-8 p.m. March 11, $60.

• Classic Salads Americana, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12, $50.

• Eat Your Veggie Burgers, 6-8 p.m. March 12, $55.

• Pressure Cooker Conversions, 5-8 p.m. March 13, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Couples Class: Ragin’ Cajun, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• The Art of Sausage Making, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. March 11 and 18.

Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.

• Cooking for Two: Post-Valentine’s Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Friday, call for cost.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Whiskey Warm Up — 1-4 p.m., Estes Park; tinyurl.com/qrpppj3.

TUESDAYS

Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.

FRIDAYS

Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.

Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.

The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.

FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments