CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Curry, 5:30 p.m. Friday.
• Saag, 5:30 p.m. March 12.
• Vegan Indian Cooking, 5:30 p.m. March 13.
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Cheesecake Baking, 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Boozy Baking, 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. March 13.
Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe — 410 S. 26th St. Registration: 471-2799.
• Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Sensational Sauces, 5:30-7 p.m. March 24, $85.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Black Garlic, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $60.
• Do You Wanna Enchilada? 5-8 p.m. Friday.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Mini Chocolate Mint Cheesecakes, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• The Perfect Meatball & Pasta Sauces, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Za’atar, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Shepard’s Pie — 4-Ways, 6-8 p.m. March 11, $60.
• Classic Salads Americana, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12, $50.
• Eat Your Veggie Burgers, 6-8 p.m. March 12, $55.
• Pressure Cooker Conversions, 5-8 p.m. March 13, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Ragin’ Cajun, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• The Art of Sausage Making, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. March 11 and 18.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Cooking for Two: Post-Valentine’s Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Friday, call for cost.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Whiskey Warm Up — 1-4 p.m., Estes Park; tinyurl.com/qrpppj3.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.