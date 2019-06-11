CLASSES
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Master the Instant Pot, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $15-$40.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Couples Night — Asian Fusion, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Royal Cake, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• 4-Hands Cupcake Club, 3-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Black Garlic, 6-8 p.m. Thursday or June 27, $65.
• Mint-to-be, 6-8 p.m. June 19, $55.
Le Petit Croissant — Cost, location and registration: lepetitcroissant.com/events.
• Macarons Made Easy, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Summer Open House: A Tapas Party, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, call for cost.
• Girls Night Out, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Father’s Day: Smokin’ & Grillin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Sushi Party Rolls, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 19, $85.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
BBQ Festival — Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver; denverbbqfest.com.
Food and Wine Classic — Aspen; foodandwine.com/classic.
SUNDAY
Fiddles, Vittles and Vino: Local food, wine and music, Rock Ledge Ranch, Colorado Springs; fiddlesvittles andvino.com.
TUESDAY
New Zealand Winemaker’s Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
JUNE 19
Western Street Breakfast — To benefit local military and their families, 5:30-9 a.m., Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.