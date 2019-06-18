What’s Cooking
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Registration: 247-2971, crafted coloradoltd.com.
• 4th of July Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $43.30.
• Cheesecake, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, $43.40.
• Summer Drinks and Cocktails, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $43.30.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Fix & Feast 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Little Chefs — Cupcake Decor, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids — Chocolate Explosion, 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Meat Expert, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bento, 11 a.m.-noon June 26.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Tapas Table, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Mediterranean Meals in Minutes. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $85.
• Pizza on the Grill, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
• Oysters 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 26, $85.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
WEDNESDAY
Western Street Breakfast — To benefit local military and their families, 5:30-9 a.m., Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street; cswesternstreet breakfast.com.
SATURDAY
Dinner in the Dark — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 6-9 p.m., Myron Stratton Home lawn, 2525 Colorado 115, $125 and up. Reservations: homewardpp.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Bacon and Bourbon Festival — Thousands of pounds of bacon and bacon-inspired cuisine, Keystone: tinyurl.com/ybms5k2v.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.