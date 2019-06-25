CLASSES
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Salads and Grain Bowls, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, $60.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club: Simple Summer Recipes, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vegetables, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Summer Pairing — Red, White and Brew, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday.
• Fiesta Friend’s Brunch, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
• 4-Hands English Toffee, 10:30-3 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• My Panna Cotta Don’t Want None Unless You Got Gelatin, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Parade of Pies, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Vegetarian Cookout, 6-8 p.m. July 3, $55.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 2:15-4:15 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Italian Picnic and Antipasti, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Colorado Fare, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, call for cost.
EVENTS
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Telluride Wine Festival — Cooking demonstrations, concerts, seminars and more, Telluride; telluridewine festival.com.
SATURDAY
A Taste of the San Luis Valley — Local restaurants, entertainment and vendors, Chapman Park, Monte Vista; tinyurl.com/yb76msur.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Taco Festival — Chihuahua racing, music, tacos and more, Denver; denvertacofestival.com.
MONDAY
Ice Cream Social and Pie Baking Contest — 5:30-8 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs, $1.50 per scoop of ice cream, $2.50 per slice of pie; manitousprings.org.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
