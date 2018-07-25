CLASSES
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Register: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, go online for cost.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Register: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Thai, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Beer Pairing — Colorado Nosh 1, 5-6 p.m. Thursday.
• Passion Fruit Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Wine Pairing Italian 1, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Gluten-Free Garden Party — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Lunch & Learn: How Chefs Fool You — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $20.
• Crème Brûlée — 6-8 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Colorado Trout 4-Ways — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Pizza Party: Alternative Crusts — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Pesto Party — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1, $50.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Register: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
• Sunday.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Register: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: A Pizza Party, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, call for cost.
• Food and Wine Tasting: Rosé and Pinks for Summer, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.
• Young Chefs Class: Three Meals a Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 2, $200.
EVENTS
WEDNESDAY
French Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Joseph’s, 1603 S. Eighth St., $75. Reservations: 630-3631.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information for The Gazette’s What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.