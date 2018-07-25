food-whatscooking
CLASSES

Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Register: csvegancooking.com.

• Vegan Supper Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, go online for cost.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Register: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Thai, 11:30 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Beer Pairing — Colorado Nosh 1, 5-6 p.m. Thursday.

• Passion Fruit Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Wine Pairing Italian 1, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Gluten-Free Garden Party — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Lunch & Learn: How Chefs Fool You — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, $20.

• Crème Brûlée — 6-8 p.m. Friday, $35.

• Colorado Trout 4-Ways — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• Pizza Party: Alternative Crusts — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.

• Pesto Party — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1, $50.

Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m., 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Register: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.

• Sunday.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Register: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Young Chefs Class: A Pizza Party, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, call for cost.

• Food and Wine Tasting: Rosé and Pinks for Summer, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.

• Young Chefs Class: Three Meals a Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 2, $200.

EVENTS

WEDNESDAY

French Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Joseph’s, 1603 S. Eighth St., $75. Reservations: 630-3631.

THROUGH OCT. 27

Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

