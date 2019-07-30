CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Kids Cooking, 11:15 a.m. Aug. 7.
Colorado Agriculture Leadership Foundation and CSU Extension From Yard to Table classes — $10. Registration: 1-720-733-6940, tinyurl.com/yxzecxxd.
• Jams and Jellies, 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Kirk Hall, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, $10.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vietnamese Crepes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• 4-Hands Cupcake Club, for adult and young chefs, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Herb of the Month — Basil, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Fowl Play, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• A Night in Poland, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Red-Hot Rhubarb, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Pressure Cooker Desserts, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: An Italian Wine Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $175.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Delightful Summer Desserts and Dessert Wines, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 7, $85.
Pickling 101 — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $12. Register: 520-6745; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Vino and Notes — A Wine, Food and Jazz Festival: Noon-6 p.m., Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, $25-$40. Tickets: vinoandnotes.com.
Oaked & Smoked — American Whiskey and BBQ — American whiskeys from across the U.S., Recreation Center at Eastridge, Highlands Ranch; tinyurl.com/ycmqnjc5.
Sweet Corn Festival — Vendors, food, corn eating contest, music, Olathe; olathesweet cornfest.com.
303 Wine Festival — With 180 wines to sample, Clement Park, Littleton; cowineon therocks.com.
AUG. 10-11
Estes Park Wine Festival — More than 20 wineries, food and more, Bond Park, Estes Park; estesparkwinefestival.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
