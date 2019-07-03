Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Parfait, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Cupcakes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Homemade Ice Cream, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, $21.65.
• French Macarons, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, $43.30.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• English Toffee, 3-4:15 p.m. or 5:30-6:45 p.m. Friday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Pressure Cooking — Summer Picnic, 5-8 p.m. Friday or Saturday, $65.
• Quick Pressure Cooking, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• I Like Big Buns ... (and I Cannot Lie), 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• A Night in Burma (Myanmar), 6-8 p.m. July 10, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 10, $79.
EVENTS
Through Oct. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
SATURDAY
Tequila and Tacos Tasting Fiesta — Rendezvous Event Center, Winter Park; playwinterpark.com/tequilaandtacos.
SUNDAY
A Summer Rosé Social — To benefit Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, 6 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $45. Reservations: thewineseller.net.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. 575-9571.