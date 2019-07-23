CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Vegetable Dum Biryani, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Chicken Korma and Mint Parantha, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Pizzas, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Wraps/Burritos, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 31.
Crafted Colorado — 327 N. Tejon St. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 4-6 p.m. July 31, $64.95.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vietnamese 1, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Bento, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• 4-Hands Hello Dinner, for adult and young chefs, 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 31.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• I’m Just a Po-Boy, Nobody Loves Me, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• The A-Maizing Corn, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Veggie Stacks, 6-8 p.m. July 31, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Sushi House Favorites, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 31, $59.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY
Murder in Salt Creek Murder Mystery Dinner — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Tuscan Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Food and Wine Festival — Breckenridge; rockymtnevents.com/ breckenridge-food-wine.
SATURDAY
Summer Tequila Fest — Denver; tinyurl.com/y2hmkvmv.
Taco Fest — Foothills Community Park, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Mac and Cheese Fest — Copper Mountain; coppercolorado.com.
AUG. 2
Shrimp Boil — To benefit Cheyenne Village, 5:30 p.m. County Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $100. Reservations required by Friday: Robin Whitten, 572-7488, cheyennevillage.org.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoor wine.com.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.