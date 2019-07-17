CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Vindaloo, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Saag and Gluten Free Naan, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Sandwiches, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Quesadillas, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 24.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Appetizers, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 24.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Slammin’ Salmon, 6-8 p.m. Friday, $55.
• Date Night — Seoul Mates, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $150 per couple.
• Taco Tuesday — La Edicion de Mariscos, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $60.
• Slammin’ Salmon, 6-8 p.m. July 24, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday and July 25, $165.
• Couples Class: A Summer Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Food and Wine Pairing 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Mix Match Make Take Cookbook Class: Make Hot Take Hot, 6-9 p.m. July 24, $100.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Slow Food Nations Festival — A festival to taste and explore a world of good, clean and fair food for all, Larimer Square, Denver; denver.org.
SATURDAY
Castle Rock WineFest — Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Buttefield Crossing Park, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.
JULY 25
Murder in Salt Creek Murder Mystery Dinner — 6 p.m., Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $49. Reservations: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
