CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Butter Chicken, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Chicken Curry and Naan, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Smoothies, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Kids Summer Cooking: Yoga and Breakfast Muffins, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 17.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• 4-Hands Breakfast, for adult and young chef, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• 4-Hands Chocolate Chip Cookies, for adult and young chef, 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• You’re an Auber-Genius, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Cilantro — From Root to Seed, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Lunch & Learn — Cooking Vessels from Around the World, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, $20.
• Im-Pasta-ble, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Sweet Dreams are Made of Cheese, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Chill Out — Cold Soups, 6-8 p.m. July 17, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• The Italian Pantry, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Couples Class: A Summer Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $175.
• Fresh and Fit Grilling, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 29
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; 385-5990, cspm.org.
THURSDAY
Wine Dinner — With Alessandro Pasqua of Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine, 6:30 p.m., MacKenzie’s Chophouse, 128 S. Tejon St., $75. Reservations: 635-3536.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Wine and Jazz Festival — Keystone: keystonefestivals.com.
JULY 19-21
Slow Food Nations Festival — A festival to taste and explore a world of good, clean and fair food for all, Larimer Square, Denver; denver.org.
TUESDAYS
Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $84.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.
FOURTH TUESDAYS.
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS
Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoorwine.com.
The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar, free tapas plate. Reservations: 575-9571.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS, SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.