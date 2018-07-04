CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Times, cost and Registration: 304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.

• Savory Chickpea Cake, Monday.

• Veggie Dum Biryani, July 11.

Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.

• Air Frying 101, 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18, $15.

• Vegan Supper Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26, go online for cost.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

• English Toffee, 5-6 p.m. Friday.

• Vegetables, 5:30-9 p.m. July 17.

• Meat Expert, 9 a.m.-noon July 18.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Register: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Young Chefs Class: Beginners Basic Skills, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and July 11, $149.

• Lifestyle Class: Eat the Rainbow, 6-9:30 p.m. July 11, $85.

• Young Chefs Class: Calling All Chocoholics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12, $75.

EVENTS

FRIDAY

Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864.

THROUGH OCT. 27

Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS

Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.

SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.

Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant