CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Times, cost and Registration: 304-6111, polkadots andcurry.com.
• Savory Chickpea Cake, Monday.
• Veggie Dum Biryani, July 11.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Air Frying 101, 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18, $15.
• Vegan Supper Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26, go online for cost.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
• English Toffee, 5-6 p.m. Friday.
• Vegetables, 5:30-9 p.m. July 17.
• Meat Expert, 9 a.m.-noon July 18.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Register: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: Beginners Basic Skills, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and July 11, $149.
• Lifestyle Class: Eat the Rainbow, 6-9:30 p.m. July 11, $85.
• Young Chefs Class: Calling All Chocoholics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 12, $75.
EVENTS
FRIDAY
Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m., Briarhurst Manor, 404 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $99. Reservations: 685-1864.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherringproductions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.