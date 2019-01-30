CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Curry Nights, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Heart Healthy Salad, 12:30 p.m. Monday-Feb. 6.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Vegan Supper Club Cooking Class: Soups, Stews and Chili, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23, $65.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Sweet Tarts, 9 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Four Hands Class — DIY Pasta, for an adult and child, 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Soups 2, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Cream Pies, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $45.
• Do You Wanna Enchilada, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Be Our Valentine, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• It’s the Fennel Countdown, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $45.
• Sauce Workshop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Feb. 6, $25.
• Games of Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 7, $35.
• Seoul Food, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7, $55.
• Lunch and Learn: The Art of Plating, noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 8, $30.
• Tamale Time, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 8, $50.
• Grill, Interrupted, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9, $65.
• Save it for a Chili Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 12, $45.
• Four Sauces for Any Protein, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12, $45.
• Miso Hungry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13, $50.
• All About Steak, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15, $65.
• Around the World — Flatbreads, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16, $65.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Bordeaux Wine Dinner — 6:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $75 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 598-8667.
Northern Italian Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake & Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 24, $65. Reservations: 633-0406.
FRIDAY
Taste of the Grape — Sample more than 50 wines, 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $25 in advance, $30 at door; 686-2595, tinyurl.com/yb6zgjah.
FEB. 9
Valentine’s Tea — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., $30. Reservations: mcallisterhouse.org.
FEB. 16
Wine Tasting and Hobby Wine Competition Awards Reception — To benefit El Paso County Nature Centers, 7-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20. Reservations: communityservices.elpasoco.com/wine-tasting-event.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.