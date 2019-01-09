CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 6628-A Delmonico Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Bollywood Cooking Night, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Meatless Mondays and Bhangra, 12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Probiotic Pickles, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegan Tofu Curry, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
• Curry Nights — Chicken Vindaloo, 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
• Sprouting Basics, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
• Ayurvedic Detox Teas Winters, 1 p.m. Jan. 22.
• Vegan Burgers, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
• Curry Nights — Curried Chicken Wings, 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
• Dosa and Coconut Chutney, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
• 3 Bean Vegan Chili Two Ways — Instapot and Slow Cooker, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
• Curry Nights, 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
Chef’s Table — 28 W. Monument St., Suite 502. Registration: chefstablecos.com.
• Knife Skills, Chicken Stock and Pantry Soups, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 17 or 2-6 p.m. Jan. 25, $60-$85.
• Classics from The Blue Star, 2-6 p.m. Jan. 27, $85.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Three Vegan Cooking Classes in Three Hours, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $15-$40.
• Chasing Health, Not Skinny, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $25.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Soups 1, 9:30 a.m.-noon Thursday or Friday.
• Four Hands Class — Treats and Sweets, for an adult and child, 1:30-4 p.m. Jan. 27.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Chutney, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Indian Lime Pickle, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• You Had Me at Phyllo, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, $50.
• Winter Wonderland, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 16, $45.
• Greens & Grains, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, $45.
• The World is Gonna Roll Me, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 19, $50.
• Hungry Hungarian, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23, $55.
• Preserved Lemons, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $50.
• The Huddle is Real — Game Day Snacks, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29, $45.
• Cream Pies, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, $45.
EVENTS
SATURDAY
Book Launch Party for “Vegan Meal Prep” — 2-3:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., free; csvegancooking.com.
TUESDAY
Passport to Northern Italy Wine Dinner — 6 p.m., Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
JAN. 29
Black Bear Spirits Dinner — 6 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., $59 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 475-9700.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountainfoodtours.com.
